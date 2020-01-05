Shaw, Edward E. 'Gene'
Edward Eugene Shaw

ARVADA, Colo. | Edward Eugene "Gene" Shaw, 81, who was born in Deadwood and grew up in Lead, died Dec. 29, 2019.

A celebration of Gene's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 2425 Colorado Ave., Boulder, CO 80302. 

For a full obituary or online messages to the family, visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

