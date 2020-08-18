You have permission to edit this article.
Shaykett, Judy
Shaykett, Judy

NEWELL | Judy Shaykett, 73, died Aug. 6, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Nisland Independent Community Church, with live-streaming available. 

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Shaykett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

