PHILIP | Mary Shea, 101, died Aug. 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT, with a rosary and wake service at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18, at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner. Burial will be at the Colome Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

 

