DEADWOOD | It is with great sadness that the family of Gregory James Shedd, 65, of Deadwood, announces his passing on Friday, April 5, 2019, after a brief illness.
Greg was born in Deadwood and graduated from the last class of Deadwood High School in 1971. He then graduated in 1975 from Michigan State University where he became a lifelong Spartan supporter and mega-fan. His career path included computer science, construction, and retail. He loved the town of Deadwood where he spent the last 20 years.
Greg was a loving son, brother, and friend who had a passion for sports and enjoyed conversing with anyone no matter who they were, but especially fellow sports lovers. Greg will be fondly remembered by his mother, Marilyn, his father Logan James, his sister Sandra Mammenga (Terry), his uncle Myron Stearns, his Uncle Roger Stearns (Ruth) and numerous cousins. He will also be remembered by his five nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Brian), Jeri (Chris), Jodi (Steve), John and Mark (Jamie), as well as his great-nieces and -nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 Williams St. in Deadwood, with the Rev. Michael Johnson officiating. Reception to follow at the VFW in Deadwood.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Greg to St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Condolences can be left at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
