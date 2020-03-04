Sheely, Raymond S.
Sheely, Raymond S.

PARK CITY, Mont. | Raymond S. Sheely, 82, died Tuesday, March 2, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, S.D., with visitation two hours prior. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Keystone.

