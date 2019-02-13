Try 1 month for 99¢

PIERRE | Daniel Shelbourn died Feb. 9, 2019, at Avera Maryhouse. 

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Clara, and children, Ken Shelbourn and Nancy (Bob) Shoup, all of Pierre; grandchildren Katie (Josh) Nebelsick of Rapid City and Jacob (Chezarae) Shoup of Sioux Falls; and great-grandchildren, William, Oliver Daniel, Joseph, and Franklin Nebelsick, and Elsie and Isaiah Daniel Shoup; brothers, Merle (Annie) Shelbourn of Jackson, MN, and Alan (Karen) Shelbourn of Kingston, WA; sister, Ann Harvey of Valentine, NE; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Sunday, Feb. 17, at Isburg Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at Faith Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19, at Riverside Cemetery.

