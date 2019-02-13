PIERRE | Daniel Shelbourn died Feb. 9, 2019, at Avera Maryhouse.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Clara, and children, Ken Shelbourn and Nancy (Bob) Shoup, all of Pierre; grandchildren Katie (Josh) Nebelsick of Rapid City and Jacob (Chezarae) Shoup of Sioux Falls; and great-grandchildren, William, Oliver Daniel, Joseph, and Franklin Nebelsick, and Elsie and Isaiah Daniel Shoup; brothers, Merle (Annie) Shelbourn of Jackson, MN, and Alan (Karen) Shelbourn of Kingston, WA; sister, Ann Harvey of Valentine, NE; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Sunday, Feb. 17, at Isburg Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at Faith Lutheran Church.
Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19, at Riverside Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.