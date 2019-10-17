{{featured_button_text}}

WALL | Lydia Shepard, 86, died Oct. 16, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 20, at Rush Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21, at the Wall Cemetery.

