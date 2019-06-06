RAPID CITY | Our beloved Grandma Barb passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on Oct 9, 1942, to James and Loretta Sherer in St. Cloud, MN. She was raised in Sartell, MN, the oldest of four daughters. In high school, she was active with the school newspaper and yearbook. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1960 and married Michael Smith in December of that same year. They shared three children together, Michael Smith Jr., Kelly Carter, and Cory Lindholm. They later divorced in 1979, but remained close life-long friends. She also has a stepson, Austin Murtha. She spent 40 years working for Northwestern Bell (Century Link) before retiring in 2003.
She is survived by her three children, Mike (Stacy) Smith, Rapid City, Kelly (Bryan) Carter, Piedmont, and Cory (Craig) Lindholm, Rapid City; sisters, Pam Schneider (Tom), Brainerd, MN, and Jami Capelle (Vern), Little Falls, MN; brother-in-law, Earl Philippi, Clitherall, MN; eight grandchildren, Terry (Karen) Lindholm, Lindsay (Brian) Erenberg, Dustin (April) Nelson, Stacie (Chase) McLane, Sara (David) Peterson, Alissa (Ryan) Craven, Zack Carter and Sara Lindholm; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Loretta Sherer; sister, Linda Philippi; and great-grandson, Beckham Erenberg.
If you knew Grandma Barb you know that she was a one-of-a-kind woman and she fought this battle in her own way. Her decision was to live out her final time on earth, regardless of the length, making choices that are consistent with her beliefs. She was not one to follow or give-in, in fact, that is what we all love the most about her. Her incredibly strong-willed and independent personality was unlike most people you will come across, but that is what made her so special to all of us. You won’t find many grandmas out capturing rattlesnakes and gifting them to Reptile Gardens, or spending Saturday mornings at local garage sales driving a hard bargain every chance she could. You also will not find another person that loved their family as much as she did. Grandma, our large family camping trips and get-togethers will continue, because that is what you would want, but they will not be the same without you there.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Barb’s house, 3460 Tower Road in Rapid City.
The family of Barb would like to thank the Rapid City Regional Hospice team for the wonderful care they provided to her.
