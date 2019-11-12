Sherri A. Ivey
BOX ELDER | Sherri A. Ivey, 65, died Nov. 6, 2019.
Celebration of Life Services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Rapid City.
In lieu of fresh-cut flowers, a memorial has been established.
Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City
