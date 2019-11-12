{{featured_button_text}}

Sherri A. Ivey

BOX ELDER | Sherri A. Ivey, 65, died Nov. 6, 2019.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Rapid City.

In lieu of fresh-cut flowers, a memorial has been established.

Service information

Nov 16
Celebration of Life
Saturday, November 16, 2019
11:00AM
Faith Lutheran Church
17 Indiana Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
