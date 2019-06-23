SELBY | Phyllis A. Shillingstad, 79, died peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Walworth County Care Center after a short illness.
Phyllis was born Sept. 12, 1939, in Mobridge to Burdette "Burt" and Alyce (Stensby) Lappegard. She grew up on a farm one half mile north of Norway Lutheran Church in rural Glenham. She graduated from Selby High School in 1957.
Phyllis married Dean Shillingstad on Oct. 28, 1960 in Pierre. They were married for 56 years. In the early years of their marriage, the couple made their home in multiple cities and states, including Anchorage, AK; Renton, WA; Kent, WA; and Sturgis, before settling in Rapid City, where she worked as a homemaker and mother. Her children were her hobby.
Phyllis was routinely found teaching Sunday school and supervising the neighborhood children who all converged on their home. After her children left home, Phyllis worked as a house cleaner, Wal-Mart greeter, home daycare provider, and a cook at a Rapid City nursing home. She and Dean moved back to the Selby area in 1997, where she worked in the dietary department at the Good Samaritan Center (Walworth County Care Center) in Selby for 10 years before retiring due to declining health.
You have free articles remaining.
Phyllis is survived by her two children, Tina (James) Pattengale of Tucson, AZ, and Jeff Shillingstad of St. Paul, MN; a brother, Boyd Lappegard of Sioux Falls; two sisters-in-law, Ana (Kenneth) Lappegard, Tempe, AZ, and Cindy Lappegard, Sioux Falls; two grandchildren, Brian Cloutier of San Francisco, CA, and Erin Cloutier of Tucson, AZ; a great-granddaughter, Katelyn Guenthner; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her parents, Burt and Alyce Lappegard; a brother, Kenneth Lappegard; son-in-law, Bob Cloutier; and a granddaughter, Grace Cloutier.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. (CDT), with 7 p.m. prayer services on Thursday, June 27, at Kesling Funeral Home, 1201 W. Grand Crossing, in Mobridge.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at Norway Lutheran Church, 12052 300th Ave., in Glenham, with Jaimie Odde officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.