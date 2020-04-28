Shimer, Audrey A.

RAPID CITY | Audrey Muilenburg Shimer was born Jan. 17, 1930 and has gone to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020.
She was the mother of Jerolyn (Dean) Gibson and Cleo (Don) Ripley; grandmother of Noelle Ligtenberg, Adam Ripley, Justin Gibson, Angela Taylor, and Danica Allmer; great-grandmother of Grace, Anna, Blaise, Silas, Sadie Ligtenberg, Gideon Ripley, Aleksander, Brynn, Carter Gibson, Dakota, Drew Allmer and Dylan, Breanna Taylor; and sister to Phyllis Swanson. She was preceded by her husband, Wayne Shimer; brother, Roland Muilenburg; parents, Emma and John Muilenburg.
Services will be at a later date.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
