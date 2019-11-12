Shirley Ford

Shirley A. Ford
RAPID CITY | Shirley Ann Ford, 87, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Shirley was born on Jan. 20, 1932 in Mercer, PA to Ralph and Hilda (Dunlap) Doutt. She had one brother, Harry (Doris) Doutt. In 1944 she moved to Rapid City with her parents.
In 1956, she married Myrle Hanson, Jr. Together they raised four children while living in Bermuda, Harlowton, MT, Powell, WY and Aberdeen, SD. After raising the children, she continued her education and became a registered nurse. Her nursing career spanned the Midwest, Southwest and Southern United States. In 1996, she married Michael Ford. They retired in Rapid City, SD.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Mike Ford; sons: Erik Hanson and Dane (Patsy) Hanson; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; step-children: Stacie (Todd) Bonatti and Mike Ford; three step-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Harry; sister-in-law Doris; son Mark Hanson; and daughter Lisa (Hanson) Hagen.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 with the funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
