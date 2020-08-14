Short, Mason D.

July 22, 1970 – Aug. 11, 2020
RAPID CITY | Mason D. Short died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.
A Celebration of the Life of Mason Short will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, with a live-stream from Rimrock Church Meadow, 12200 Hwy. 44, Rapid City, SD 57702, https://www.facebook.com/jeannie.dearbornshort/.
We extend an invitation to family and friends to join us in the meadow of our church home for a celebration of Mason’s life. Mason was a beloved son, husband, father and friend. We invite you to wear your favorite fishing shirt, sports jersey or holey t-shirt with shorts to honor the memory of a professional, who was, at heart, a casual guy with multiple interests and passions for living life to the full.
We invite our local family and friends to join us live. If attending the live celebration, we strongly encourage the wearing of masks when social distancing is not possible, particularly to greet family afterward. You are welcome to bring a fishing pole if you would like to “wet a line” in the beautiful Rapid Creek flowing through the back of the meadow at church. We will be outdoors, you may bring an umbrella for shade.
We encourage locals to carpool if possible from town or Canyon Lake Park due to parking limitations. Consider bringing your own lawn chairs to aid in social distancing in the meadow. Please come prepared to celebrate with us through our tears and our laughter.
Mason fell in love with flying in his first semester of college! His two favorite ways for airplanes to be used were for medical purposes and missions. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider a donation to the Missionary Aviation Fellowship in Mason’s memory: https://give.maf.org/donate/tribute.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (kirkfuneralhome.com).
