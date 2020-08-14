Short, Mason D.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 22, 1970 – Aug. 11, 2020

RAPID CITY | Mason D. Short died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.

A Celebration of the Life of Mason Short will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, with a live-stream from Rimrock Church Meadow, 12200 Hwy. 44, Rapid City, SD 57702, https://www.facebook.com/jeannie.dearbornshort/.

We extend an invitation to family and friends to join us in the meadow of our church home for a celebration of Mason’s life. Mason was a beloved son, husband, father and friend. We invite you to wear your favorite fishing shirt, sports jersey or holey t-shirt with shorts to honor the memory of a professional, who was, at heart, a casual guy with multiple interests and passions for living life to the full.

We invite our local family and friends to join us live. If attending the live celebration, we strongly encourage the wearing of masks when social distancing is not possible, particularly to greet family afterward. You are welcome to bring a fishing pole if you would like to “wet a line” in the beautiful Rapid Creek flowing through the back of the meadow at church. We will be outdoors, you may bring an umbrella for shade.