Short, Mason D.

July 22, 1970 – Aug. 11, 2020
RAPID CITY | Mason D. Short died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.
Mason was born on July 22, 1970 to his parents, William and Joan (Alloway) Short in Appleton, MN, where they lived until 1985. At that time, they moved to Granbury, TX, where his parents were called to teach at Happy Hill Farm, a school for troubled youth. In later years, he would remember this time as life on “the farm.” At the beginning of Mason’s junior year, the family moved to Texarkana, TX, where he graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1989.
Next, Mason attended Central College in McPherson, KS, where he quickly fell in love with flying and never looked back. In two short years, Mason attained his private and instrument ratings, as well as graduating with an A.S. in Aviation! During their second year at Central, he and Jeannie Dearborn met and fell in love. He proposed and they married between Mason’s third and final years at Wichita State University, where he earned his B.A. in Aviation Management.
They started their marriage living in Kansas City, KS, where Jeannie finished her degree. They returned to Wichita, Mason completed his formal education and he launched into his 30-plus year professional career in aviation.
During his time in the aviation field, Mason managed three airports, each for four years: Newton City/County Airport, which included the development of the Metro North Flight Support fixed base operation (FBO), the Pierre Regional Airport and the Rapid City Regional Airport. During an 18-month period of change, he managed the parking structure for the Mount Rushmore Society. In 2010, Mason transitioned into his work at KLJ, an engineering and planning firm. In this position, Mason worked as an airport planner and most recently as a Business Development Manager for the aviation department.
Throughout college, Mason was hard working, not hesitating to take on two to three jobs at a time. His passion for aviation led Mason to many of his jobs, including deep investments in general and commercial aviation businesses. He poured himself into whatever job was before him — at work and at home. He was not afraid to get dirty, and in many cases, preferred to be! He deeply valued his professional friends and colleagues. He had a passion to grow aviation in every possible way. He was actively engaged in leadership in each community he lived, often on several boards at a time. He was a skilled communicator and took pride in providing excellent customer service.
Everywhere he lived, Mason made lifelong friends, had many adventures, served others through his work and life, and was always learning new things. From home remodeling to car repairs, he was always adding hobbies and learning new skills. In his early life in Appleton, he began this life-long pattern by hunting, riding motorcycles, playing trumpet, and more. During his high school career, Mason was actively involved in band, drama, football and general goofballery. As an adult, Mason grew as a sportsman, primarily with hunting and fishing. He was also interested in camping, boating, hiking, biking, softball with church friends, fantasy football, lacrosse and more.
When he saw an issue at work or play, he sought a thorough and complete solution. As his kids started playing lacrosse, he was concerned by the number of concussions, so he joined the referee team. Using his growing understanding of lacrosse, in combination with his diplomatic skills, he improved safety for his children and others across the region.
Mason’s pursuit of excellence in career and life was only surpassed by his faith in God and love of family. Mason and Jeannie’s family began growing in the late '90s. Kathlynn arrived while they lived in Newton, KS. She was soon followed by two brothers, Alexander and Kristoffer, who were both born in Pierre, SD. As in every other area of life, Mason poured himself out serving his family and encouraging maturity, civility and love between his rambunctious children. Mason and his cousin Troy’s family have spent the past several years functioning more like one large family of nine rather than his family of five.
Known to live life to the full, Mason invited others to join with him in his deep and curious sense of adventure — whether beside him or individually growing in their own personal areas of interest! He lived tenaciously! “Big Daddy” left an indelible mark on so many lives, and he will be greatly missed.
In our grief, we thank God for Mason's faith in a good, good Father. We rejoice to imagine his body perfected and dancing in heaven, catching the biggest of fish and seeing wildlife beyond his imagination. This hope in the Lord is one we have and will cling to, and the knowledge that Mason is exploring his eternal home where we will someday join him.
Memorials may be given to Missionary Aviation Fellowship: https://give.maf.org/donate/tribute.
Arrangements are by Kirk Funeral Home (kirkfuneral.com). See their page for celebration of life details.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.