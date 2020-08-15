Short, Mason D.

Throughout college, Mason was hard working, not hesitating to take on two to three jobs at a time. His passion for aviation led Mason to many of his jobs, including deep investments in general and commercial aviation businesses. He poured himself into whatever job was before him — at work and at home. He was not afraid to get dirty, and in many cases, preferred to be! He deeply valued his professional friends and colleagues. He had a passion to grow aviation in every possible way. He was actively engaged in leadership in each community he lived, often on several boards at a time. He was a skilled communicator and took pride in providing excellent customer service.

Everywhere he lived, Mason made lifelong friends, had many adventures, served others through his work and life, and was always learning new things. From home remodeling to car repairs, he was always adding hobbies and learning new skills. In his early life in Appleton, he began this life-long pattern by hunting, riding motorcycles, playing trumpet, and more. During his high school career, Mason was actively involved in band, drama, football and general goofballery. As an adult, Mason grew as a sportsman, primarily with hunting and fishing. He was also interested in camping, boating, hiking, biking, softball with church friends, fantasy football, lacrosse and more.