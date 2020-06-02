Shreves, Sue E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOT SPRINGS | Sue Ellen Shreves, 71, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

She was born on July 29, 1948 in Lawrence, KS, to Leslie and Gladys “Sally” (Benjamin) Murray. Sue grew up in Lawrence graduating from Lawrence High. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Shreves, while he was on leave from the US Air Force on May 26, 1967.

When Dennis received his discharge, they settled down in Lindsborg, KS. Sue worked at a few places in Lindsborg, but her favorite was the Senior Center.

Sue and Dennis moved to the Black Hills in 1995. While there, she worked at Wind Cave as the Assistant Manager at the Black Hills Parks and Forest Association (BHP&F) for many years.

Sue is survived by her husband, Dennis, Hot Springs; her son, Chris (Tim Sime) Shreves, Rapid City; her two daughters, Stephanie (Peter) Durette, Richmond, VA, and Sarah (Seth) Chaikin, Garden City, MO; grandchildren, Topher, Eli, Ceci, AB and Alice; her BFF, Mary Laycock; and her spaniel mix, Lucy. She is also survived by her two sisters, Evelyn (GC) Dean and Judy Crissler, both of Socorro, NM.

A memorial will be established to Black Hills Parks and Forest Association.

Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

