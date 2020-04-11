Shull, Roger
Shull, Roger

WALL | Roger Shull, 57, died April 7, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with live streaming available at the Rush Funeral Home website in Wall. Burial will be at the Wall Cemetery. 

