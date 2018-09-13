Subscribe for 33¢ / day

OELRICHS | Bonnie June Shuttlesworth, 71, died Sept. 9, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept, 14, at Prairie View United Methodist Church in Smithwick, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will follow at the Smithwick Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

the life of: Shuttlesworth, Bonnie J.
