STURGIS | Julia Ann Shyne, 72, died April 2, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 7, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on April 8, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City.

Shyne, Julia A.
