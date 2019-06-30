MESA, Ariz. | Lloyd Sidel, formerly of Rapid City, S.D., passed away June 23, 2019.
While in Rapid City he sold Airstream trailers and worked for Rapid Chevrolet.
Survivors include his wife, Betty; son, Charles (Troy); and grandsons, Carey and Charles.
Services are pending.
