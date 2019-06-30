{{featured_button_text}}

MESA, Ariz. | Lloyd Sidel, formerly of Rapid City, S.D., passed away June 23, 2019.

While in Rapid City he sold Airstream trailers and worked for Rapid Chevrolet.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; son, Charles (Troy); and grandsons, Carey and Charles.

Services are pending.

