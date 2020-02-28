Sides, Malinda G.
BOX ELDER | Malinda G. Sides, 42, died Feb. 24, 2020.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Services at 2 p.m.

