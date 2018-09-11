Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TAMPA Fla. | Scott Ray Sigler, 45, died Aug. 29, 2018.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 12, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, S.D.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 13, at Knollwood Heights Methodist Church in Rapid City. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

