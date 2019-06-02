RAPID CITY | Christine Ann Siim passed away suddenly on May 14, 2019, after a short battle against lung cancer. She walked with Jesus in life and was welcomed with open arms to be with Him for all of eternity.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with Pastor Paul Winckler officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home (kirkfuneralhome.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.