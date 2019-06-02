{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Christine Ann Siim passed away suddenly on May 14, 2019, after a short battle against lung cancer. She walked with Jesus in life and was welcomed with open arms to be with Him for all of eternity.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with Pastor Paul Winckler officiating.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home (kirkfuneralhome.com).

Celebrate
the life of: Siim, Christine A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments