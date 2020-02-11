Silbernagel, James F.
Silbernagel, James F.

RAPID CITY | James F. Silbernagel, 79, died Feb. 9, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.

