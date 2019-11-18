{{featured_button_text}}

FRUITDALE | Amanda Jean Silvernagel, 38, died Nov. 12, 2019.

Memorial services will be at noon today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, followed by a Celebration of Life and potluck at 1 p.m. at the Knuckle in Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments