NEWELL | Eleanor Simmons, 82, died July 18, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 26, at the Newell Evangelical Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

