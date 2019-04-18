{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKINGS | Deon Marie Simon, 64, died March 25, 2019.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. on April 19, at Lakeside Cemetery in Owanka.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Simon, Deon M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments