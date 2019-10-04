{{featured_button_text}}

MUD BUTTE | Jerry Simon, 70, died Sept. 1, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, at Spur Creek Ranch, 17698 US Hwy 79, in Newell.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

