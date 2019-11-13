{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Mary Jean Simon, 97, died Nov. 11, 2019.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

Service information

Nov 18
Memorial Service
Monday, November 18, 2019
10:00AM
Black Hills Funeral Home
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
