Try 1 month for 99¢
Phyllis Simonson

RAPID CITY | Phyllis Ann (Tracy) Simonson passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in hospice care.

Phyllis grew up in Browns Valley, Minnesota. She graduated in 1957, and married Orris Simonson. They had eight children.

Besides being a "domestic engineer," she was a clothing presser, and worked several years as a secretary at Lakota Homes. She enjoyed playing cards, baking and sewing.

Survivors include six daughters, Tami Simons, Lisa (Jerry) Barry, Michelle Simonson, Julie Wilder, Melissa Simonson, and Jamie (Jana) Morris, and a son, Jon Simonson, all of Rapid City; a sister, Eleanor Pavin and a brother, John Tracy, both of Minnesota; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her best friend, Molly Thesing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orris; son, Scott Simonson, great-granddaughter, Jalisa Barry; brothers, Jim, Clyde and Court Tracy; and sisters, Sylvia Cardwell and Jeanette Minahan.

Fly with butterflies, Mom.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Simonson, Phyllis A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments