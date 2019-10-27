RAPID CITY | Anna Marie (Zacher) Simpson, 89, passed quietly on Oct. 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Eagle Butte, SD on June 6, 1930.
Ann met the love of her life and married Harold Simpson on Sept. 3, 1949. They called Rapid City their home until their deaths.
She is survived by her sons: Benjamin, Belle Fourche, Edward (Deborah), Spearfish; daughters: Susan (Phillip) Bechard, Black Hawk, Sharon Simpson, Rapid City; Sandra (Orwin) Axdahl, Box Elder; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and all 10 brothers and four sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home.
A memorial has been established.
Her full online obituary and guestbook can be viewed at www.osheimschmidt.com.
