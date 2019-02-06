RAPID CITY | Carol Elizabeth Fitzgerald Simpson, 85, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Rapid City.
Carol lived a life in Christ. The Bible verses from 2 Tim. 4:6-7 apply to Carol and she surely believed them: "For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing."
Born March 2, 1933, in Boston, MA, Carol was a proud graduate of the first graduating class of Christian High School (now Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, MA) Class of 1950. Carol married John E. Fitzgerald on June 12, 1954. Carol and John had five children while living in Massachusetts before moving to Aurora, CO, in 1969. The family moved to Rapid City in 1973.
Carol was an active and one of the founding members of the Rimrock Evangelical Free Church. Carol was a realtor and could never understand why anyone would not want to live in the Black Hills. Carol served as a member of the SD House of Representatives for Pennington County from 1993 to 2000. She loved her adopted state, her neighbors and lived a life of service.
On Sept. 27, 2003, Carol married Franklin O. Simpson. Carol and Frank were never interested in retirement. Together, they continued to be active in business and dozens of charitable causes. As Frank says, "Carol was a doer." Carol's large extended family was her joy and she counted all of their achievements as her own. In addition to family, work and service, Carol loved to travel. The Black Hills were home, but she enjoyed returning to New England and visiting her family in Nebraska and Alaska. When she passed away, she was planning the next family reunion for the coast of Maine in June.
Carol is survived by husband, Franklin O. Simpson; five children and spouses, John H. and Mary Jo Fitzgerald of Spearfish, Mark D. and Jacqueline M. Fitzgerald of Norfolk, NE, Timothy M. and Nanette M. Fitzgerald of Rapid City, CaraBeth and Gregory M. Faulk of Anchorage, AK, Elyce J. Fitzgerald and Ronald L. Kocourek of Rapid City; 11 grandchildren, Sara Fitzgerald, John M. Fitzgerald (Kelly Peterson), Megan Poppen (Brett), Katherine Kucera (Alex), Grace Fitzgerald, Daniel Fitzgerald, Ben Beebe (Janelle), Blake Beebe, Elisabeth Redlinger (Mike), Allison Karlik (Jeff) and Mark T. Fitzgerald; nine great-grandchildren; and Frank's five sons and their families.
She is predeceased in death by her parents, Herbert and Lillian Mathisen.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church, 12200 W. Highway 44, rural Rapid City. Burial will take place at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorial gifts can be sent to Passages, Women’s Transitional Living, PO Box 9614, Rapid City, SD 57709.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.