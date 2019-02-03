Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Carol Elizabeth Fitzgerald Simpson, 85, died Jan. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 8, at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Simpson, Carol Fitzgerald
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments