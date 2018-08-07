Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Marigold Ann Simpson, 90, died Aug. 5, 2018.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10, at Open Heart United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Simpson, Marigold A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments