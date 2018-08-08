RAPID CITY | Marigold Ann Simpson, 90, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at a local nursing home.
It was on a cold Friday, about 11:30 a.m., when Marigold came into the world to join her two brothers, Gerald and Virgil. It being a school day that March 9, 1928, the boys had been in school and their comment was “can we keep her?”! This took place in Sanborn County, SD, where their parents, Richard Abram and Mabel Henrietta (Stegeberg) Fisher, were living on a farm at that time. Marigold's name was supposed to have been Mary, then Gold for a middle name. The old doctor that delivered her filled the birth certificate with Marigold, then filled the middle name with “Ann.” Marigold was just about four years old when she had another brother, Richard.
It was the Depression-era with no jobs anywhere. The Fisher family journeyed to Rapid City, where Mr. Fisher joined the CC Camp. This took the family to Piedmont, where Marigold entered the first grade. When Marigold came down with pneumonia, her grandmother Stegeberg came from Sanborn County to take her back to her farm with her. There she entered school at Twin Lake #3 to finish the first grade.
The Fisher family moved to Woonsocket during the summer of 1935, and Marigold went on to finish high school with the Class of 1946. During her school years, she took part in the junior and senior plays, took violin lessons, and played the snare drums. She also took part in the girls' glee club. She was baptized in the Methodist Church when she was an infant and took an active part in her church activities all through school, including the church choir.
Upon graduation she took a job with Parsons Creamery, where she met Robert Simpson, whom she married on Oct. 5, 1947. The following year they welcomed a baby girl, Peggy Leigh, on July 4, 1948. Two years later they welcomed a baby son, Barry Robert, on July 4, 1950. Sadly, Barry passed away July 19, 1950 — only 15 days old.
Jobs were few and far between, and Marigold and Bob decided to move to Rapid City where there were jobs available. Marigold got a job as assistant auditor in the Rapid City Medical Center. She worked there for a year and got another offer as bookkeeper at Pacific Fruit. She held that position until 1969. After that she worked about 3-1/2 years for Coca Cola. By this time she and Bob welcomed a second daughter, Mary Ann, on May 20, 1957, and six years later Amy Louise joined the family on Feb. 17, 1963. After a year off she went to work at Sears, where she retired on Dec. 31, 1989, after 16-1/2 years.
During her active years, she joined the Women of the Moose, went through the chairs and served as Senior Regent. When Bob joined the Elks, Marigold joined the Does Drove #33, and filled many chairs during her active years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, and South Maple UMW.
Marigold and Bob celebrated their Golden Anniversary with the family on Oct. 5, 1997. Bob passed away April 18, 1998.
When she retired she decided to take up golf, as Bob spent hours on the golf course. She bought the clubs, took lessons, and she and her golfing buddy, Charlotte, spent many hours on the golf course. Marigold admitted that she wasn't any good at the game, but she had a lot of fun. She missed her early morning tee-off times with Ann. She hung up her clubs at the age of 82, and sold her cart and clubs.
She was diagnosed with congestive heart failure at age 84. Her heart troubles started in 1985 and she had open-heart surgery in December 1999. In August 2002, she suffered a stroke and recovery went well.
She is survived by three daughters: Peggy Frease, Mary (Bill) Werner, and Amy (Jim) Martin, all of Rapid City; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; along with sister-in-law, Betty of Des Moines, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard in 1960, Mabel in 1980; her husband Robert, in 1998; brother, Gerald in 1990; brother, Richard in 2010; brother, Virgil in 2013; son, Barry in 1950; and son-in-law, Larry Frease in March 2011.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, at Open Heart United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Interment, with her husband Bob, will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Condolences and memorials to Feeding South Dakota may be sent to Amy Martin, 5423 Weathervane Lane, Rapid City, SD 57703, or they may be left at Kirk Funeral Home.
