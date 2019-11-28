{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Darlene Joyce Simunek, 83, died Nov. 25, 2019.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. vigil services on Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the church. Burial follows at Evergreen Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home 

Service information

Dec 2
Visitation
Monday, December 2, 2019
6:00PM-7:00PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
538 University Ave
Hot Springs, SD 57747
