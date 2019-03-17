RAPID CITY | Deborah K. Sisco, 65, passed away March 11, 2019, in Billings, MT, surrounded by her sons.
She was born on April 26, 1953, in Rugby, ND, to Don and Dona Lou Vetsch.
Debbie grew up on a family farm outside of Towner, ND. She later moved to Rapid City in the mid-60s. She graduated from Central High School in 1971, and then worked in accounting and finances while raising her three boys.
Debbie married the love of her life, Gary Sisco, on Feb 15, 1997.
Debbie was a social butterfly and could always be found visiting with friends or talking on the phone. She was not one to sit still. She occupied a lot of her time with her favorite hobbies which included gardening, decorating, and making things beautiful. Most of all, Debbie valued her family and traditions. She would never pass up an opportunity to spoil and play with her grandchildren.
Debbie is survived by her children: Ryan (Tonya) Murner, Sheridan, WY, Justin Murner, Auburn, WA, Trenton (Tristaka) Murner, Stillwater, OK, Bennett Sisco, Box Elder, Gary Lee (Shannon) Sisco, Colorado Springs, CO, Joseph (Tammi) Sisco, Castle Rock, CO, and Boni (Tony) Burns, Box Elder; her grandchildren: Dyson, Sydney, Delilah, Avery, Cheryl, Kyle, Kenzee, Emma, Abi, Brandon, Bryson, Ian, and Drew; siblings: Daryl (Anita) Vetsch, Black Hawk, Danny Vetsch, Piedmont, Punky Harris, Coon Rapids, MN, and Putsy (Tabb) Beaton, Anchorage, AK.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dona Lou and Don Vetsch; her husband, Gary Sisco; brother-in-law, Clint Harris; and sister-in-law, Margie Vetsch.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 18, at Kirk Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF).
