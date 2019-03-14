Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Deborah K. Sisco, 65, died March 11, 2019.

Services will be at 1 pm on March 18, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sisco, Deborah K.
