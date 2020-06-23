Sisson, Joan M.
BELLE FOURCHE | Joan Muriel Sisson, 93, died April 12, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

