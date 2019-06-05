{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Dolores Ann Sjerven, 85, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Dolores was born on March 15, 1934 to Gus and Laura (Marsh) Bitz in Rapid City. She lived her entire life in the Rapid City area, and graduated in the “Class of 52” from Central High School.

She married Bob Sjerven on Feb. 27, 1969 in Las Vegas, NV. She worked as a clerk for the US Postal Service, and also owned a business doing upholstery and sewing. She enjoyed working, sewing and gardening.

Her unconditional love and devotion for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be forever remembered. She has touched the lives of anyone who crossed paths with her.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She is survived by her son, Greg (Peggy) Harberts of Rapid City; and her daughter, Laural Lantz of Rapid City. She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, her husband, daughter, Teresa, and son-in-law, David Morrison.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, in the Chapel at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

Friends may sign her online guestbook at Kirk Funeral Home’s website.

Celebrate
the life of: Sjerven, Dolores A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments