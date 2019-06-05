RAPID CITY | Dolores Ann Sjerven, 85, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Dolores was born on March 15, 1934 to Gus and Laura (Marsh) Bitz in Rapid City. She lived her entire life in the Rapid City area, and graduated in the “Class of 52” from Central High School.
She married Bob Sjerven on Feb. 27, 1969 in Las Vegas, NV. She worked as a clerk for the US Postal Service, and also owned a business doing upholstery and sewing. She enjoyed working, sewing and gardening.
Her unconditional love and devotion for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be forever remembered. She has touched the lives of anyone who crossed paths with her.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her son, Greg (Peggy) Harberts of Rapid City; and her daughter, Laural Lantz of Rapid City. She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, her husband, daughter, Teresa, and son-in-law, David Morrison.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, in the Chapel at Pine Lawn Cemetery.
Friends may sign her online guestbook at Kirk Funeral Home’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.