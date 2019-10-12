RAPID CITY | David Edward Skorupa, 76, died Sept. 17, 2019, in Rapid City, after a short illness.
David was born Dec. 21, 1942, in Des Moines, IA, to Edward and Marie (Lacina) Skorupa. He grew up in Columbus, NE, and Scottsbluff, NE, graduating from Scottsbluff High School in 1961. He attended Scottsbluff Junior College, now Western Nebraska Community College, for two years.
After college, David worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad for several years. He then worked for many years for Perdue Woodworks in Rapid City until his retirement at age 70.
David’s great loves were fishing, railroads, reading and cars. He spent his vacations each year traveling around the country by car, exploring a different state or region.
He is survived by his sisters, Jean (Spencer) Tryon of Minatare and Susan (Frank) Mullen of Reno; and his niece, Theresa Tryon of Minatare.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff.
Online condolences may be made at bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
