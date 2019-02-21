Try 1 month for 99¢
RAPID CITY | Lisa Skulavik, 51, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 9, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Parkview Evangelical Free Church.

Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

