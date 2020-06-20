Skvicalo, Lois E.
0 entries

Skvicalo, Lois E.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | Lois Eileen Skvicalo, 87, died June 18, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., on Monday, June 22, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lead.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at the church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lead.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Skvicalo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News