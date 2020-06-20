Skvicalo, Lois E.

Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., on Monday, June 22, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lead.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at the church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lead.