RAPID CITY | Delores O. "Dee" Torres Sletten, 76, passed away Jan. 29, 2019, at her home in Rapid Valley. It’s exactly where she was the happiest. At her side until the end was her loving husband, Doug Sletten, sons, Al and Rob, granddaughter, Kayla, and great-granddaughter, Averi.
Dee was born on Dec. 24, 1942, in Rapid City — she was a Christmas baby. Dee has two brothers, Richard Torres and Andres “Buzzy” Torres and two sisters, Joann Torres Ortega and Jeanie Torres Martinez. Jeanie passed away in 2015.
Dee will be missed very much by all who knew her and loved her.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
