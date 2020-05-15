Sloan, Arlyce
Sloan, Arlyce

BELLE FOURCHE | Arlyce Sloan, 86, died May 13, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, May 18, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

