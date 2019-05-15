{{featured_button_text}}

MEDFORD, Ore. | Phyllis Sloan, 84, passed away on May 8, 2019, in Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Sloan.

Services will be held on May 17, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Grants Pass, OR.

