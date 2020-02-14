Slow Bear, Cordell
Slow Bear, Cordell

HOT SPRINGS | Cordell Slow Bear, 54, died Feb. 10, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Feb 18
First Night Wake Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
3:30PM
Brother Rene Hall
P.O. Box 277
OGLALA, SD 57764
Feb 19
Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM
Brother Rene Hall
P.O. Box 277
OGLALA, SD 57764
