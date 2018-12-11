Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Jeanette Elaine Small, 79, died Dec. 9, 2018.

Service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

