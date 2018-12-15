Try 1 month for 99¢

PIEDMONT | Richard Small, 67, died Dec. 12, 2018.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 16, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont.

