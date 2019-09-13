BILLINGS, Mont. | Jerry Smalley, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2019, at Advanced Care Hospital in Billings, MT.
Jerry was born April 9, 1941 in De Smet SD. He grew up in Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City High in 1959. He later married Shirley Sorenson. They were blessed with two sons, Michael and Troy. Before retiring, Jerry enjoyed meeting people through his job at Northwest Peterbuilt.
Jerry had a passion for the Black Hills and nature. He loved taking drives to photograph horses, old buildings, flowers and anything that caught his artistic eye. Many friends and family have his pictures hanging on the walls of their homes and businesses. Jerry also found joy in his many connections and friendships made through Facebook. His morning greetings and daily weather updates will be missed by many.
Jerry was preceded in death by parents Bonnie and Glen Smalley; sister Glenda; and son Mike. He is survived by his son Troy; grandchildren Destiny, Ryan and Jaycee; and great-grandchildren Jayden, Nolan, Preston, Avery, Reagon and Parker. Also left to mourn, sister Kathy Arithson; nieces Shelly Watson and Kelly Slagter; and nephew Sean Arithson. There will be no funeral service at this time.
