BELLE FOURCHE | Roxanne Smart, 72, formerly of Pierre and Britton, died Sept. 13, 2018.

Visitation, with family present, will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 17, at Kline Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18, at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

